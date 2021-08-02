Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $442.15. 170,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

