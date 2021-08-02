Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

IJR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.08. The company had a trading volume of 144,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,988. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

