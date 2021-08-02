Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 19,590 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,305. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

