Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWK traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,815. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.78. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

