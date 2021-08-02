Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NYSE:QSR traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,806. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

