Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.