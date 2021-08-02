Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $70.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

NYSE QSR opened at $68.19 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $205,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,270.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 371,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

