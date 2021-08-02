Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $68.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Marc Lemann purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $155,511,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,547 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 452,513 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

