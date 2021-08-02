Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Cfra

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cfra from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.53.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of TSE:QSR traded up C$4.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$26.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.12. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$67.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.