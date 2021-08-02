REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Down 17.5% in July

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 956,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 210,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. REV Group has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $970.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

