Revere Bank (LON:REVB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.00

Shares of Revere Bank (LON:REVB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 169.08 ($2.21), with a volume of 4463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.21).

The stock has a market cap of £525.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.47.

Get Revere Bank alerts:

In related news, insider Jeremy J. Leighton Schwartz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,100 ($4,050.17).

Revere Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking services. It utilizes cutting-edge technology and delivery systems. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Revere Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revere Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.