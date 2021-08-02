Reviewing Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Commerce and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 27.65% 7.43% 0.91% SVB Financial Group 35.74% 21.67% 1.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Commerce and SVB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $160.39 million 3.99 $35.30 million $0.63 16.92 SVB Financial Group $4.08 billion 7.24 $1.21 billion $22.87 23.79

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heritage Commerce and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 1 2 0 2.67 SVB Financial Group 0 6 9 0 2.60

Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.63%. SVB Financial Group has a consensus target price of $623.19, indicating a potential upside of 14.52%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Heritage Commerce on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company operates through nineteen full-service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and debt fund investment services. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products, as well as cash and wealth management services. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The SVB Leerink segment engages in equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research and sales, trading, and investment banking services. It operates through 30 offices in the United States; and offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Hong Kong, and China. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

