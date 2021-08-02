Reviewing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -3.11 Phunware $10.00 million 7.88 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -2.97

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phunware. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phunware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 12.05, indicating that its stock price is 1,105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.75%. Phunware has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Phunware -339.41% -917.94% -65.40%

Summary

Phunware beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset infrastructure activities in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data center solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

