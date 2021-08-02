Reviewing Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) & Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Novozymes A/S and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 4 1 0 1.86 Compugen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Compugen has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 174.86%. Given Compugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compugen is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 20.72% 26.92% 14.14% Compugen N/A -30.98% -26.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Compugen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 8.31 $432.79 million $1.53 51.10 Compugen $2.00 million 228.18 -$29.70 million ($0.37) -18.03

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Compugen. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising denim abrasion and finishing, biopreparation, biopolishing bleach clean-up, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rTrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has collaboration with FMC Corporation to co-develop enzyme solutions. The company is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused primarily on myeloid targets. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

