Reviewing Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lazydays and Renren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazydays presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.58%. Given Lazydays’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Renren.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and Renren’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $817.11 million 0.28 $14.63 million $1.56 13.38 Renren $18.11 million 14.34 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays 3.90% 36.91% 8.11% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lazydays beats Renren on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection insurance plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

