Reviewing Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citigroup has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 19.23% 9.15% 1.00% Citigroup 27.21% 12.10% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Severn Bancorp and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citigroup 1 6 12 0 2.58

Citigroup has a consensus target price of $80.53, indicating a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Citigroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.12 $6.71 million N/A N/A Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.58 $11.05 billion $4.88 13.88

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Summary

Citigroup beats Severn Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.