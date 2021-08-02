Reviewing Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) & Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -7.40% -3.37% -1.25% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.51 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.76 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Vista Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vista Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Chesapeake Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

