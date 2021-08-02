Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CVE:RVV) Director Derrick Alexander Welsh Buys 45,000 Shares

Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CVE:RVV) Director Derrick Alexander Welsh bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,045,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,040,496.

Shares of RVV stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. Revive Therapeutics Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.25.

Revive Therapeutics (CVE:RVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. develops and commercializes cannabinoid-based products in Canada. The company develops REV-002, a bucillamine that has completed Phase II-A clinical studies for the treatment of acute gout flares. Its product pipeline also includes REV-004, a bucillamine for the treatment of cystinurial.

