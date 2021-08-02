Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $69.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.55. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $34,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

