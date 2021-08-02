Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.
Shares of RVLV stock opened at $69.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.55. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $73.38.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $34,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
