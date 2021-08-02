REVV Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One REVV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $56.14 million and $8.82 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REVV has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About REVV

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

