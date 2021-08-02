REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $55.91 million and $8.45 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

