Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.