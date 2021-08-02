Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.640 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of REYN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 690,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,661. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

