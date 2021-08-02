Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.17

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 30293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on REYN. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.
In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89,843 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.
