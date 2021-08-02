Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.17

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 30293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REYN. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.81.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89,843 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

