Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.640 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on REYN. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

