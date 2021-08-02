Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 712,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.