Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $15.84 on Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $66,505.27 and approximately $126.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.84 or 0.00039780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00103199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00138848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,824.31 or 1.00024377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.38 or 0.00842358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

