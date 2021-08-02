Ring Energy (REI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Ring Energy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. On average, analysts expect Ring Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 700,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,265,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,543,909.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ring Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Ring Energy worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

