RioDeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $2.51 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00057236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.00812440 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00091405 BTC.

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 282,870,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

