Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $184,140.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00027759 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00029436 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000121 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

