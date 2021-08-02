Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $26.38 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,969 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 9.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.89. 20,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

