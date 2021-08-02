Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $39.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $39,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,283. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $107.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

