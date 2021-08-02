RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Buys $14,376.15 in Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,376.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of RLI stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $117.84.
RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in RLI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
