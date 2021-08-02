RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Buys $14,376.15 in Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,376.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in RLI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

