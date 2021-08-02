RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Up 8.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 207,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,364,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.