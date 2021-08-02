Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

RCKY opened at $54.40 on Monday. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.