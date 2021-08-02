Rogers Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Rogers in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

ROG stock opened at $190.60 on Monday. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $207.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rogers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rogers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

