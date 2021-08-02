Ronald J. Forest Sells 2,500 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $163,150.00.

Shares of Matson stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $67.89. 344,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,092. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.26.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

