ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Tops $7.86 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $1.30 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

