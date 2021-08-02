Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 3.1%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) was down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 67,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,516,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. reduced their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,469,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

