Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 43,695 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of BHF opened at $43.06 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.13.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.