Royal Bank of Canada Buys 11,386 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 182.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GHY opened at $15.59 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

