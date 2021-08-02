Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,541 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Wingstop worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop stock opened at $171.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,085 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

