Royal Bank of Canada Buys 70,393 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 468.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,393 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Upwork worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Upwork by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 610,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 27.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,932,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,500,000 after purchasing an additional 415,685 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

