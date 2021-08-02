Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,170 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $85.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

