Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.25 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

