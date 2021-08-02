Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.03% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $305,000.

FVAL opened at $49.03 on Monday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.23.

