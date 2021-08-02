Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.65 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 187.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 41,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 65.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,579,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

