Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.67 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,702 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,055,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 471,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 171,262 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,510,000 after buying an additional 127,719 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.47 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 129.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

