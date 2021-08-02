Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.75 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,602,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.08.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

