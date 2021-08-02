Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 23.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 59.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

